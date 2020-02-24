CAF survey shows British people trust charities most to deliver social care

While people in the UK do not think charities should be responsible for filling the gaps in social care provision, charities are most trusted to provide reliable services, a CAF survey has found.

The Charities Aid Foundation (CAF) survey found that over half (56%) of people think central government should be most responsible for providing social care, ahead of local government, local NHS services and the families of individuals who require care. Only 3% of people said charities such as hospice providers should be most responsible for funding social care.

CAF Head of Research, Susan Pinkney said:

“Despite people clearly saying charities shouldn’t have to pay for gaps in social care, it is also recognised that charities are the most trusted when it comes to providing these vital services to those who need them.”

Nearly three in 10 (28%) said they trust charities and local NHS providers the most to provide social care, ahead of private care companies and the local government. Only 7% trusted central Government to deliver good quality social care.

CAF’s research also found that 42% believe everyone – irrespective of wealth or income – should have access to state-funded social care in old age. A similar percentage (43%) thought widespread taxation should be used to fund social care gaps for the elderly.