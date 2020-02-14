Search begins for 2020’s Small Business Big Heart winner

The search for 2020’s Small Business Big Heart winner begins today, on Valentine’s Day, with the prize including £1,000 for their choice of charity.

BusinessesForSale.com created the Small Business Big Heart Awards to celebrate the many ways UK’s small business community helps individuals and charitable causes that might otherwise be overlooked.

Since launch in 2016, the BusinessesForSale.com Small Business Big Heart Awards has experienced an increase in number of entries year on year coupled with a trend towards a greater degree of support each entrant delivers to its communities and charities.

Last year BusinessesForSale.com identified the additional trend of small businesses entering the awards that had specifically been set up to help their communities. Grandad’s Front Room, a Community Interest Company (CIC) based in the centre of Bognor Regis won the gold prize in the 2019 Awards (pictured).

Businesses can enter or be nominated for free and entries close on 1 June 2020.

Marketing Director Rufus Bazley said:

“Year on year we have seen that a growing proportion of Small Business Big Heart entrants were not standard small businesses that did good outside of their normal business operations to help their communities, but actually businesses created specifically with community in support as their goal. “And the success rates of such businesses in 2019 was impressive too. The overall winner, Grandad’s Front Room CIC of Bognor Regis was one such business and additional regional finalists – SHINE in Leeds, Restaurant 1840 in Telford, Sol Haven in GLOW in London, also fitted this profile.”

Main image: Rufus Bazley presents 2019 winner Danny Dawes of Grandad’s Front Room with his award.