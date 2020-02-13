Auction of new Scottish £20 notes raises £112,590 for Mental Health UK

The Bank of Scotland has raised £112,590 for its charity of the year, Mental Health UK, through the auction of valuable versions of its upcoming £20 polymer note.

There were 92 notes with desirable serial numbers up for grabs at the auction run by SPINKS in London on 12 February, with each one selling.

Fifty commemorative notes were also available. These feature the Queensferry Crossing on the reverse, as well as the most sought after serial numbers with the AA pre-fix. These are the only 50 to be printed with the AA pre-fix on the commemorative design.

The front of the new £20 note features the portrait of Scottish novelist and poet, Sir Walter Scott, alongside the image of The Mound in Edinburgh. The red Forth Bridge remains on the reverse.

One of the key security features of Bank of Scotland’s polymer notes is the anti-counterfeit ‘window effect’ in the image of The Mound on the note. The £20 polymer note features a holographic depth stripe, and the top of the foil includes a ‘Northern Lights’ effect when tilted. In addition, the clouds adjacent to Victory will move left to right when tilted east to west.

Brian Dow, Chief Executive of Mental Health UK, said:

“At Mental Health UK we know there is a growing need for support for young people. That’s why, with funding from Bank of Scotland and the rest of Lloyds Banking Group, we created Bloom – the largest UK-wide programme for 14-18 year olds – which focuses on supporting young people’s mental health resilience. With this support we can expand the reach to over half a million young people, equipping them with the tools and knowledge needed to support their mental health now and in the future.”

Tara Foley, Managing Director, Bank of Scotland said: