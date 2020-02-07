Foundation announces Irish philanthropy awards

Property developer Stephen Vernon has been named the Community Foundation for Ireland’s National Philanthropist of the Year.

Mr Vernon, a founder of Green Property and well known philanthropist, was honoured for his work over many years in assisting community groups, helping charitable causes and giving back to society through his charitable giving.

Two other awards were also announced by the Community Foundation.

Adrienne Stack was announced as Local Philanthropist of the Year. Informed by her own family’s experience, Adrienne set up Hugh’s House in memory of her son Hugh and in support of other families with very sick children, providing a ‘home from home’ for them in the city centre while their children are in hospital. She has given significant personal and financial resources to the project.

Vodafone Ireland was named Corporate Philanthropist of the Year for their significant contributions to the ISPCC, who nominated them for the award.

Delighted @VodafoneIreland has been awarded Corporate Philanthropist of the Year, by @CommunityFound, for our partnership with @ISPCCChildline. They made this lovely video telling the story of why we were selected.#PhilanthropyAwards #ConnectingForGoodhttps://t.co/LG1SiliJpH — Liam O'Brien (@liamdobrien) February 6, 2020

Liam O’Brien, Director of Strategy and External Affairs at Vodafone Ireland said: “I am delighted to accept this award on behalf of the Vodafone Ireland Foundation. We are incredibly proud of our partnership with the ISPCC Childline which provides a vital service for children all around the country. It has also been fantastic to see the commitment and dedication of our people at Vodafone who have fully embraced the partnership, going above and beyond each year to reach our fundraising goals.”

Speaking about the 2020 awards, Tina Roche, Chief Executive, of the Community Foundation for Ireland, said society should not underestimate the positive role philanthropists play in raising awareness of the value and impact of strategic giving.

“Whilst acknowledging that many people who give back prefer to do so in a low profile and anonymous way, we see the need for positive role models to create a ripple effect of generosity throughout Ireland”, Ms Roche said.

Other winners of the annual philanthropy awards, which first started in 2007, include JP McManus, Brendan O’ Carroll, Feargal Quinn and Maurice Healy.







