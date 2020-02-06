North East solicitors group launches fund to support local community groups

North East law firm EMG Solicitors has set up its own charitable trust to help support community groups across the region.

Based in Durham, EMG Solicitors has launched the EMG Community Fund, through which it plans to support a range of community initiatives, including groups that offer young people opportunities, aid elderly people and their carers, and empower women. £34,000 has been put into the fund initially, and the company also has a long-term plan of giving 5% of its profits on a yearly basis to benefit good causes.

The fund is being managed by County Durham Community Foundation, which will work closely with EMG Solicitors to ensure that the money is used to make maximum impact.

Emma Gaudern, Managing Director of EMG Solicitors, said:

“It’s been very important to me from day one to be part of the local community and to give back in whatever way we can. “We are really looking forward to working closely with the Foundation and using their expertise in ensuring that the money in the EMG Community Fund goes to where it is most needed and makes a real difference.”

Over the years EMG Solicitors has also been a supporter of brain injury charity Headway, sponsored events such as Lumiere and purchased both a Snowdog and an Elmer elephant from two arts trails raising money for St Oswald’s Hospice.

Michelle Cooper, Chief Executive of the Foundation, said:

“We are delighted that EMG Solicitors has joined County Durham Community Foundation’s family and launched a community fund with us. They are a great example of business leading the way in social responsibility by supporting grassroots groups within their community. “These groups know how to bring joy and opportunity to people suffering through poverty or poor mental health, and with EMG’s support they can do what they do best and make a huge difference.”

Any organisation looking to apply for funding from County Durham Community Foundation should go to its site and follow the link for the Community Grants programme.