Crowdfunder launches fee-free platform for charity fundraising

Crowdfunder launches a fee-free platform for charity fundraising today, with transaction charges covered, no fee taken on Gift Aid, and platform fees set to 0%.

According to Crowdfunder, this makes it the only crowdfunding platform to offer 100% fee-free fundraising to charities and people raising funds for charities, with donations received administered by Charities Trust, including Gift Aid, to ensure that 100% of both go to charity.

It can be found at https://welcome.crowdfunder.co.uk/fundraisers/.

Supporters will be asked if they want to “tip” the platform to cover costs, but this will be optional.

Simon Deverell, Creative Director, Crowdfunder said:

“Every penny raised for charity should go to charity. The millions of hard-working fundraisers deserve platforms that put their goals – to raise as much money for their chosen cause – first. “For too long fundraising platforms have profited from people’s goodwill. We believe this model is outdated. That’s why we’ve launched a totally fee free fundraising platform and will roll out rewards- based pledging and match funding over the next six months.”

Andrew Moore, Director of Private Fundraising and Communications, Halo Trust, which recently raised £9.740 on the platform, to be match funded by DfID, said:

“Fundraising platforms usually cost money which reduces the amount we receive to save and rebuild lives by clearing landmines and explosives. Crowdfunder’s new fee free fundraising feature will ensure every penny raised by our supporters goes directly to our lifesaving work.”

To date, over £72m has been raised on Crowdfunder by thousands of businesses, social enterprises, charities, community groups and individuals across the UK.