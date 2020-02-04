Call for entries for ChangeStar Charity Calendar 2020

ChangeStar is inviting charities to submit its events to the ChangeStar Charity Calendar: a UK list of fundraising and awareness events for 2020.

The ChangeStar Charity Calendar provides a free way for charities to promote their events online to the public.

It features over 100 events, and has been running for five years. Charities of all sizes have used it, from Macmillan Cancer Support and UNICEF to local charities. Some of the best-known fundraising events in the UK are listed, such as the London Marathon, The Great North Run and Macmillan Cancer Support’s World’s Biggest Coffee Morning.

Charities can list up to five events free of charge. These can be sponsored challenge events, such as runs, bike rides and treks, ‘sacrifice’ challenges such as giving up alcohol or chocolate and awareness days such as Fairtrade Fortnight and International Women’s Day.

Lizzie Quill, Triathlon Challenge, Events Manager, Macmillan Cancer Support:

“I noticed that 1.92% of our traffic for IRONMAN UK came from changestar.co.uk.”

For more exposure, charities can also take out a Featured Listing or Advert.

Charities can submit their entries now by completing the form at https://www.changestar.co.uk/charity-calendar/add-event.