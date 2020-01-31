Celebs supporting good causes: the round up

From Amanda Mealing taking on the WaterAid Just Water challenge, to Suranne Jones becoming an Ambassador for Alzheimer’s Society, here are some more ways celebrities are supporting good causes.

Roger Milla & Joseph-Antoine Bell, & Noma Fund

Football legends Roger Milla and Joseph-Antoine Bell have launched Noma Fund to fight the disease, which is a form of facial gangrene, which affects over 140,000 children aged between 2 and 6 each year. The Fund was launched in Paris and is also supported by François Omam-Byik and Patrick Mboma. Noma Fund has already initiated the project “Acting against Noma 2021-2030“, which in its first phase will see activity in 10 target countries in Africa, carried out in consultation with their local authorities. This will include awareness and prevention activity, and the construction of a hospital.

Sally Phillips & The Josephine and Jack Project

Sally Phillips has become Patron of The Josephine and Jack Project. The Smack The Pony and Bridget Jones’ Diary star learned of the charity, which supports adults and young people with learning disabilities, while presenting at the National Diversity Awards ceremony at Liverpool Cathedral in September.

Celebrity chefs & Galvin’s Chance

This Valentine’s Day, celebrity chefs and chocolatiers (also main image) across the country are joining with TV Personality Fred Sirieix for his charity initiative, Galvin’s Chance, to create unique and tantalising chocolates to bring joy to loved ones, with sponsorship from Valrhona. Chefs and master chocolatiers including Dominique Ansel, Tom Kerridge and Anna Hansen have been invited to create bespoke, one of a kind chocolate boxes, which will be delivered to the lucky winning bidders in time for Valentine’s Day. Tickets for the raffle can be purchased from www.chocsforchance.co.uk. The auction went live on 24 January and runs until 4 February 2020.

Huge thanks to @theofficialwenger and @everyman_muswell_hill for an incredible #fundraising event last night! Selling out 250 seats in just under 72 hours, it was an amazing evening. 100% of the money raised will directly support bereaved children 📷 credit: Chris De Souza pic.twitter.com/zobJ22n1CJ — Grief Encounter (@griefencounter) December 5, 2019

Arsene Wenger & Grief Encounter

On Wednesday 4 December, Grief Encounter held ‘In Conversation with Arsene Wenger’, an intimate Q&A with the football legend, at Everyman, Muswell Hill. The sell-out event, with 250 guests, welcomed Wenger, special guest Pat Rice and host for the evening, Keith Fraser. The night, held in support of child bereavement charity, Grief Encounter, raised a total of £19,100, with 100% of donations directly supporting children and young people.

We've had a fantastic day working with @P_Wicks01 for @GalaBingo's Facebook live stream, raising funds for Thornberry Animal Sanctuary! 🐶🎄 pic.twitter.com/5sugjUyOpw — Jaywing PR (@JaywingPR) December 13, 2019

Pete Wicks & Thornberry Animal Sanctuary

Over £6,500 was raised for Sheffield’s Thornberry Animal Sanctuary when Gala Bingo teamed up with reality star and animal rights activist, Pete Wicks, for a festive charity livestream on 13 December. Streamed from Gala Bingo’s Facebook page, the event saw Wicks playing Christmas-themed games with the rescue dogs to raise money for the charity, as well as giving out prizes to viewers. Wicks was also joined by local star Maria Wilds from Love Island, and sanctuary volunteers. The two-hour livestream saw over 11,000 viewers and had a social reach exceeding 32,000 people. Over £6,500 was raised for the charity, £5,000 of which was donated by Gala Bingo.

Suranne Jones & Alzheimer’s Society

Actor Suranne Jones has accepted the role of Alzheimer’s Society Ambassador. Her late mother lived with dementia for eight years, and Jones has been a supporter of Alzheimer’s Society for many years, having previously backed its flagship fundraising campaigns Memory Walk and Cupcake Day as well as the charity’s TakeOn12 challenge She has also taken on a trek of her own in the Scottish Highlands, the Ben Nevis Midnight trek, to raise money for the charity and she is urging fellow fundraisers to join her in taking part in this summer’s Alzheimer’s Society’s Trek26 events.

Amanda Mealing & WaterAid

Amanda Mealing, WaterAid’s newest ambassador, who plays Connie Beauchamp in BBC One’s Casualty, has drunk nothing but water this January to raise money for WaterAid. Mealing has been taking part in the charity’s Just Water challenge. She initially embarked on kicking the caffeine for a week, but extended her time doing Just Water. She has now raised over £700 for WaterAid.