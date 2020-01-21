Social Media Exchange 2020 heads to Newcastle

The Social Media Exchange, sounddelivery’s flagship conference, returns on 5 March, and for the first time will take place in Newcastle.

Over 175 charities, community groups and funders will take part in the creative training day designed to help attendees enhance their organisation’s digital storytelling through the sharing of skills, knowledge, and insight.

The day will include bite-sized masterclasses and practical sessions covering storytelling, campaigning, engaging with the media, video, photography and more, as well as interactive surgeries, led by media professionals, storytelling innovators and charity professionals.

Jude Habib, founder and Director of sounddelivery said:

“It is great to be able to host this year’s Social Media Exchange in Newcastle, bringing staff from across the sector to learn new skills and share best practice.”

This year, Social Media Exchange also welcomes award-winning Documentary Director and Cameraman Dan Dewsbury as keynote speaker. Dewsbury was Series Director and Cameraman on BBC2 series ‘The Mighty Redcar’ for 72 Films: an exploration through young voices of the inequality of opportunities that exist in some towns in the North East. He also recently directed ‘Crime and Punishment’ for Channel 4: a documentary examining the Ministry of Justice through the prison system.

More information about the event’s speakers as well as registration is available on the Social Media Exchange site.