Steve Morgan Foundation makes £1m pledge for type 1 diabetes research

The Steve Morgan Foundation marked November’s Diabetes Awareness Month by making a further charitable pledge of £1million to support type 1 diabetes research.

Businessman and philanthropist Steve Morgan, and his wife Sally who is a trustee of the Foundation, have had their family life impacted by type 1 diabetes since 2017 when Sally’s son, Hugo, was diagnosed with the condition at the age of seven.

The Steve Morgan Foundation had already, in 2018, pledged £3m to JDRF’s mission to cure the condition.

The £1million pledge will help fund JDRF’s research programme, which includes immunotherapy studies. These aim to reset the misfiring immune system response seen in type 1 diabetes. The research programme also includes ‘smart’ insulin research – which could one day allow people with type 1 diabetes to have just one injection a week, instead of several a day.

The pledge will also enable JDRF to accelerate vital clinical trials and ensures research can be boosted in an attempt to cure type 1 diabetes, and to enhance current technologies, helping to make them available on the NHS.

Karen Addington, Chief Executive of JDRF in the UK, said:

“JDRF identifies the most promising research opportunities internationally, and collaborates with world-leading researchers here in the UK, to deliver those breakthroughs needed. The support of Steve, Sally and the Steve Morgan Foundation will help us push the boundaries of medical science, to move closer to the type 1 diabetes cure.”

Steve Morgan commented:

“Type 1 diabetes is indiscriminate, it can hit anyone and is life changing, not only for the person diagnosed but for the whole family. Through our Foundation Sally and I are delighted to be major supporters of JDRF in their research programme to find a cure. We’re determined to beat this thing for Hugo and all the other Hugo’s in the world.”

Image: Steve and Sally Morgan in JDRF funded lab.