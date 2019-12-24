LadBaby storms to Christmas #1 with I Love Sausage Rolls

LadBaby has made Christmas number 1 for the second year running, this time with I Love Sausage Rolls, and with all proceeds again going to the Trussell Trust.

The song is a version of I Love Rock n’ Roll, which was popularised by Joan Jett & the Blackhearts in 1982.

The official UK Christmas number one was announced on Friday 20 December 2019 with LadBaby the clear favourite with the bookmakers, on odds as short as 1/7.

ll proceeds from LadBaby’s We Built This City (On Sausage Rolls) donated to the Trussell Trust. Reaching the top spot makes LadBaby the first artist to achieve back-to-back Christmas number ones since the Spice Girls scored the top slot between 1996 and 1998. Last year saw aWe Built This City (On Sausage Rolls)

He’s only gone and done it AGAIN! A massive thank you to everyone who has helped @LadBabyOfficial bag the #ChristmasNumberOne for a 2nd year in a row! All proceedings will support our network & help us work towards a future where there's no need for #foodbanks. Thank you!! > https://t.co/HfgbxW4UKz — The Trussell Trust (@TrussellTrust) December 20, 2019

THANK YOU….for backing us, believing in us, for downloading the song and for helping us make a difference to so many people at Christmas. The award is dedicated to each and everyone of you, I hope we did you all proud! 🤯❤️#ChristmasNumberOne #LadBaby pic.twitter.com/PpKZcx9px1 — LadBaby (@LadBabyOfficial) December 21, 2019

Ahead of the official Christmas number one announcement, Peter Welch from Gambling.com said:

“A few weeks ago, it looked as though Lewis Capaldi (4/1 –out to 10/1) was going to take the top spot at Christmas, however, we did warn that as the festive season came into full swing, new contenders would enter the race to cause an upset. “LadBaby’s price has continued to shorten and at 1/7 it would be a huge shock if the hilarious YouTubers were denied back-to-back Christmas number ones – especially as the campaign is for such a good cause.”

The song can be downloaded from this link.