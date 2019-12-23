Contactless news round up: Nationwide Building Society, Movember, & TAP for London

This year’s Movember raised a record number of contactless donations, while TAP London has expanded to 100 contactless donation points for this winter’s campaign, and Nationwide Building Society has joined forces with Purple Pot to encourage its employees to give to charity partner Shelter.

Movember 2019 may be over, but it won’t be forgotten. The dedication of all the Mo Bros and Mo Sistas around the world has raised vital funds and awareness that will help men live happier, healthier, longer lives. Thank you for helping change the face of men’s health. pic.twitter.com/aO4rVKgppR — Movember UK (@MovemberUK) December 5, 2019

Movember collects record number of contactless donations

This year’s Movember saw a record number of contactless donations collected.

Movember partnered with iZettle and Visa to accept contactless card donations in this year’s campaign. Throughout November, 140 iZettle Readers were deployed at various on-the-ground events raising more than £37,000 for men’s health issues, such as prostate cancer, testicular cancer, poor mental health and suicide.

Each card donation averaged almost £10 at £9.42, and the iZettle readers were used to collect funds in a variety of ways, from corporate fundraising challenges to student collections at universities across the UK, to community ambassadors raising through their networks.

Anne-Cécile Berthier, Movember Country Director UK & Europe at Movember said:

“We are incredibly grateful for the generous support of both iZettle and Visa for this year’s Movember campaign. “By providing us with iZettle readers for our key supporters and communities we have been able to give them additional support with their fundraising. Having the possibility to offer a contactless solution to our supporters certainly contributed to this year’s success.”

The full results of this year’s Movember campaign will be announced in April 2020.

We know Londoners are passionate about ending homelessness – last year we raised nearly £130k for homelessness charities via @LondonTap donations. This winter I’m proud to say that we’ll have 100 locations where you can donate £3 with your contactless card. #HelpLondonsHomeless pic.twitter.com/TUAcScuHGe — Mayor of London (@MayorofLondon) December 17, 2019

TAP London expands to 100 donation points

TAP London has reached 100 contactless donation points this winter.

After last year’s fundraising campaign, which raised nearly £250,000, the Mayor of London Sadiq Khan is again calling on Londoners to give generously to help the city’s homeless.

TAP London donation points, which allow Londoners to donate £3 using contactless credit or debit cards, have already raised £130,000 for homeless charities and will now be appearing in more than 100 locations over the course of the winter.

New TAP London locations include Rekorderlig Cider Lodge, Skylight ice skating rink, Fulham Winterland, and Westfield London in Shepherd’s Bush, which sees up to one million people visit each week over the Christmas period.

Donations can also be made online through GoFundMe, and will be split evenly between the members of the London Homeless Collective (formerly known as the London Homeless Charities Group) – a coalition of 29 charities working with homeless people across the capital.

Katie Whitlock, Co-Founder, TAP London said:

“TAP London gives people an easy and impactful way to tackle homelessness. In just twelve months, over £130,000 has been raised in £3 taps from 40,000 Londoners. It would take seven Royal Albert Halls at full capacity to seat all of our donors, or five hundred double decker buses. “We are delighted to be partnering with Mayor of London for a second year, and to continue supporting the London Homelessness Collective. By working together, we are all helping to improve the difficult lives of many. We are incredibly grateful to everybody who has participated so far.”

We're delighted to be working with @AskNationwide who have been supporting @Shelter this Christmas using our contactless donation devices. If your company is looking to raise more money for your chosen charity next year – get in touch!#charitydonations #fundraising pic.twitter.com/kdDYhppgun — PurplePot (@PurplePot_) December 17, 2019

Nationwide Building Society partners with Purple Pot to raise funds for Shelter

Nationwide Building Society has been fundraising for Shelter this Christmas by collecting contactless donations.

Nationwide Building Society is working with contactless donation provider Purple Pot this month to support its Christmas fundraising campaign for its long-term partner charity Shelter.

Purple Pot has provided ten of its portable, plug and play contactless donation units to various Nationwide branches and administration sites around the UK, with organised fundraising initiatives encouraging the Society’s employees and members to donate to Shelter with a tap of their payment cards or smart phones.

The money raised during the festive period will flow through the payment terminals provided for Purple Pot by PayaCharity and be paid to Shelter via Charities Trust. Purple Pot launched earlier this year, specifically to help organisations and workforces raise more money for their nominated charities through contactless units placed at offices, workplaces and business events. The organisation acts as the “client” for the system, so that charities do not need to pay out any money to benefit from donations they get through the Purple Pots.

Nationwide spokesperson, Richard Martin, Social Investment Manager said:

“The feedback we have had for the Purple Pots has been absolutely fantastic. They’re so easy to use and have undoubtedly allowed us to take more donations through the use of contactless technology.”

Purple Pot founder and Director Martin Loat commented: