Small charities sought to join Nochex Christmas Appeal

Online payments firm Nochex is looking for more small charities to benefit from its Christmas digital payments appeal.

With the Nochex Christmas Appeal, participating charities appear on its receipts, with shoppers paying through its service asked to make a donation.

Donations raised through the Appeal go directly to the charity concerned, and donors can also sign up for Gift Aid.

Six charities have so far joined the Appeal: the Tibetan Education Relief Association, the Jamyang Buddhist Centre Leeds, London based Doorstep Homeless Families Project, and African Village School Fund, Meningioma UK, and Forces Children’s Trust.

Nochex, based in Leeds, set up a website earlier this year to help smaller charities accept donations following BT Donate’s withdrawal. So far, more than a hundred charities have joined the service.

Nochex is encouraging more charities are encouraged to get involved.

Nochex Chief Commercial Officer Andrew Baiden said: