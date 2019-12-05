Fundraising news, ideas and inspiration for professional charity fundraisers

Posted by on 5 December 2019
Irish businesses in Britain

I happened to notice a copy of The Irish Post in a newsagents today. The current edition contains a supplement detailing 100 “need to know” Irish businesses in Britain. It lists Irish owners and/or senior directors, etc. It is a niche resource, but might appeal to some fundraisers. This reminded me that it can sometimes be useful to browse in newsagents, reference libraries, etc., to see what is currently available as possible prospect research resources. If it’s not something that you can make the time for yourself, is there a willing volunteer happy to squirrel out such things?

Finbar Cullen, ResearchPlus

Finbar Cullen established ResearchPlus in 2005 to provide fundraising research services for the not-for-profit sector. He researches people, companies and grant-making trusts and foundations, mostly in the UK, but also other parts of the world. Finbar has published directories of “unpublished” grant-making trusts (registered with the Charity Commission and with the Office of the Scottish Charity Regulator), and each month he contributes to The Trust List, highlighting newly registered grant-making trusts worthy of particularly close attention.

