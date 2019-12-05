I happened to notice a copy of The Irish Post in a newsagents today. The current edition contains a supplement detailing 100 “need to know” Irish businesses in Britain. It lists Irish owners and/or senior directors, etc. It is a niche resource, but might appeal to some fundraisers. This reminded me that it can sometimes be useful to browse in newsagents, reference libraries, etc., to see what is currently available as possible prospect research resources. If it’s not something that you can make the time for yourself, is there a willing volunteer happy to squirrel out such things?

Finbar Cullen, ResearchPlus