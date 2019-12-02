Fundraising news, ideas and inspiration for professional charity fundraisers

WLM launches first advertising campaign

Posted by on 2 December 2019 in News
charity WLM has launched its first ever advertising campaign, including an ask for donations, aimed at bringing the human side of to life.

The campaign has been created as part of WLM’s ongoing partnership with AMV BBDO. It seeks to help people relate more to the people they might see on the streets, each of whom have different backgrounds, problems, strengths and stories.

The charity hopes that in making the problem feel more real, people will consider helping its mission of getting homeless people off the street and into permanent accommodation and employment.

 

The #NotWhoTheyAre campaign is currently live on WLM’s social channels (FacebookTwitter and Instagram), and will be live in Out Of Home across Marylebone Underground station in the first two weeks of December. The charity is also organising a carol service in the station on 10 December, to help encourage donations via selected donation boxes.

 

