Charity Christmas 2019 appeals: the video round up

Here is a round up of a selection of the charity Christmas appeal films released so far this year, from Action for Children’s Be a Secret Santa campaign to Aberlour’s A Bad Start to Life Shouldn’t Mean a Bad Christmas, and WWF’s Adopt a Better Future.

Action for Children is asking people to be a secret Santa for a vulnerable child this Christmas, by giving a donation that could help pay for a child to have a hot meal, buy clothing to keep them warm during the winter months, or give them a safe place to sleep.

CLIC Sargent is asking people to help it stop cancer cancelling Christmas, explaining that when someone is going through cancer treatment at this time of year, Christmas often doesn’t get a look in. The appeal stars Matilda, who was diagnosed with cancer aged three and has now finished her treatment, but for whom three Christmases were spent battling the illness.

RNLI’s Perfect Storm campaign describes the challenging circumstances the charity is facing, with falling income at the same time as increased demand on services. The appeal will run until Christmas, replacing its usual appeal and using TV advertising for the first time in over a decade.

NSPCC is focusing on its Childline service this Christmas and asking people to help it be there for children in their darkest hour. Every hour of the Christmas night shifts for example, it expects a call from a child feeling suicidal.

WWF is asking people to Adopt A Better Future by adopting a jaguar in its Christmas ad that shows a jaguar running from fire and deforestation before a child arrives, followed by other people, to stop the bulldozers and save it.

Guide Dogs is asking people to sponsor a puppy like Henry who appears in its ad this Christmas and help transform the life of someone partially sighted or blind.

The Alternative John Lewis Christmas ad, by musical duo Ben Potts and Andy Green, is raising cash for Make a Wish and Age UK. The advert sees a lonely Santa Claus going to a hospital to visit sick children and deliver presents, before going home alone, but finding he hasn’t been forgotten after all. The ad finishes by saying that 13000 children will spend Christmas Day in hospital but more than 530,000 over 65s will spend Christmas alone, and asking If you can’t give money, #giveyourself. People are asked to donate via Virgin Money Giving. The video cost £5,000 to make.

Back Up’s appeal this year focuses on how the charity helped the now 14 year old Becky to develop her confidence after sustaining a spinal cord injury when she was ten years old.

RNIB’s appeal focuses on six-year-old Ed, who lost his sight last year through a brain tumour, and how the charity is helping his mum Vikki to make sure this Christmas is as magical as ever.

This Christmas, Prostate Cancer UK is asking supporters to help it raise £1m towards kick-starting research into prostate cancer immunotherapy and give families more time with the men they love.

Meningitis Now is asking people to take part in its annual Ribbon Appeal, which sees it remember those who have lost their lives to meningitis by decorating its Christmas tree with ribbons of remembrance sent in by our supporters. The video shows Enzo’s mum, Katie, recalls the moments leading up to meningitis taking her son. The young boy was just four years old when he died from Meningitis B and this will be the second Christmas without him.

Cats Protection says every cat deserves to be thought of this Christmas and asks if viewers will put a gift for an unwanted cat on their Christmas list.

Aberlour – Scotland’s Children’s Charity, is focusing on its work with vulnerable children and families across Scotland affected by parental mental ill health this Christmas. Its film stars Caitlin, who was supported by the charity when she struggled following her son’s birth.

Main image: The stars of Aberlour’s Christmas appeal, Caitlin & Harrison.