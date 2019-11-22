Sooty joins Smile Train as Global Celebrity Ambassador

Sooty has partnered with Smile Train as a Global Celebrity Ambassador for Smile Train, joining the ranks of Kylie Jenner and Bette Midler.

Sooty’s role will be to bring awareness and funds for children with clefts globally in a two-year partnership that aims to deliver cleft treatment to approximately 500 children in need.

As part of the partnership with Smile Train, Sooty will launch “The Magic of a Smile” campaign with a range of E-cards produced by Don’t Send Me a Card that will be distributed in time for the Christmas holiday, where customers will donate the cost of a card to Smile Train, with more fundraising product to follow. The deal was brokered by Sooty’s global agent, Those Licensing People, and the cause-related partnership experts, Louis Kennedy.

The Sooty Show airs daily on ITVBe with product rights managed by Those Licensing People. Smile Train is headquartered in the USA with established fundraising offices in the UK, Germany, India, Indonesia, the Philippines, Brazil, Mexico and UAE and has supported more than 1.5 million cleft surgeries.

Smile Train UK’s Director of Fundraising, Ian Vallance, said:

“We’re absolutely delighted to be welcoming Sooty into the Smile Train family as a Global Celebrity Ambassador. With Sooty’s help, we’re excited to bring the magic of a smile to more children around the world. At Smile Train, our unique and sustainable model provides training and funding to empower local medical professionals, enabling them to provide 100%-free cleft surgery and comprehensive cleft care for babies and children globally. By working with Sooty, we hope to provide many more magical smiles for babies and children born with a cleft to enable them to lead full and productive lives.”

Louis Kennedy’s Research Director, Tracey Richardson, said: