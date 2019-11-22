Film & TV Charity announces HQ redevelopment

The Film and TV Charity is to redevelop its headquarters in Golden Square, Soho, to create an open and accessible hub for the film, television and cinema industry.

The multi-use building is set to open in early 2020 and will include a work café on the ground floor that will be open to those working in the industry, as well as event space and meeting rooms that will be available to hire, contributing towards the charity’s income.

The redevelopment is a key part of the charity’s transformation journey as it converts from the Cinema & Television Benevolent Fund to the Film and TV Charity. It is also part of a six-year strategy designed to offer more support to people working in the industry. In June the charity launched The Looking Glass – the UK film, cinema and TV industry’s largest-ever mental health and wellbeing study. The results will be published in the New Year.

The Film and TV Charity offers round-the-clock support with a range of support services and grants programmes and a Film and TV Support Line, responding to calls for help on issues including debt, depression and harassment.

Alex Pumfrey, CEO of The Film and TV Charity, said:

“Refurbishing our HQ is part of our goal to radically change the way we support individuals working in our industry. We know people feel passionately about their work, but they tell us it can be lonely and isolating too. Our aim is to create a welcoming space for everyone who works behind the scenes of film and tv to meet, work and exchange ideas. “We’re delighted to be welcoming the NFTS and BIFA to our new space, like-minded industry friends with shared ambitions into the building.”

The National Film and Television School (NFTS) and the British Independent Film Awards (BIFA) will also join the charity, taking space in the building. Other tenants confirmed so far include the Auteur focused Cariad Group.

For the National Film and Television School (NFTS) based in Beaconsfield, this will be its first permanent Central London base, and will bring the opportunity to run a range of specialist courses and connect more often with those working in the capital.

Jon Wardle, Director of the NFTS, said:

“We are thrilled to be able to offer NFTS students a permanent teaching space in the heart of London. We are passionate about attracting the brightest and best to the creative industries through our courses and having a London base will amplify our staff and students’ ability to connect with the industry more broadly.”

Main image: artist’s impression of new HQ