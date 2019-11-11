Yeo Valley opens applications for free charity fundraising dinners

Organic dairy company Yeo Valley has opened applications for local charities to host a fundraising evening in their award-winning canteen in 2020.

The use of the venue overlooking Blagdon Lake in Somerset, a three-course menu, and service are donated by Yeo Valley. The event can be run however the charity chooses.

Applications for charity evenings from February 2020 to May 2021 are open now and will close at midday on 22 November. Limited spaces are available and applications for charity evenings can be submitted via the Yeo Valley website.

Charities that have already benefitted from the initiative include Children’s Hospice South West, Avon Wildlife Trust, Churchill Preschool and The Sustainable Soils Alliance, which raised a total of over £60,000 in 2019.

Churchill Preschool submitted a successful application and hosted a fundraising dinner in June.

Fran Yandell, Churchill Preschool charity Chair, said:

“We’re a tiny local charity up against some big hitters, so we were surprised and excited about the opportunity to hold this fundraising event at Yeo Valley.”

Adrian Carne from Yeo Valley said: