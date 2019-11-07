New Not-for-Profit category in CIM Marketing Excellence Awards

The annual CIM Marketing Excellence Awards 2020 are open for entries until 22 November, with six new industry sector categories including Best Not-for-Profit / Charity / Social Marketing Campaign.

Any organisation, individual, team or agency within the UK, regardless of size, sector or industry, is eligible to enter their marketing campaign for the CIM Marketing Excellence Awards. Marketers and organisations have until 22 November to submit their entries and finalists will be announced on 8 January 2020 on the website and by email.

As well as the new Best Not-for-Profit / Charity / Social Marketing Campaign, the 22 categories include:

Best Brand Building Campaign

Best Corporate Social Responsibility

Best Customer Experience

Best Innovative New Product/Service

Best Integrated Campaign

Best Partnership Campaign

Best use of Data and Insight

Best use of Digital Marketing

Professor Ian Bruce, chair of the Chartered Institute of Marketing’s Charity and Social Marketing sector interest group said:

“It’s fantastic to see the Marketing Excellence Awards recognise the tireless work of marketers in the not for profit, charity and social marketing space. There is some remarkable talent within the sector and the award is a great opportunity to really showcase some of the innovative and original campaigns they have run.”

This is the eleventh anniversary of the awards, and the ceremony will take place on 2 April next year at The Brewery, in the City of London.