Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen gives his shirts to charity, & other celeb fundraising news

From Travis and Helen Mirren, to Emilia Clarke, and Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen, here’s a round up of how some of the UK’s celebrities are supporting good causes.

We are doing an acoustic performance at @BigSleepOuts Saturday 7th December. A global sleep out to call for an end to global homelessness. 1 night, 50 cities, 50,000 people & $50 million. Sign up NOW athttps://t.co/jDAFTH74oD #BigSleepOut pic.twitter.com/0NPQIRE6I4 — Travis (@TravisBand) October 29, 2019

Travis & Helen Mirren take part in the World’s Big Sleep Out

Travis and Helen Mirren are among the stars supporting the World’s Big Sleep Out on 7 December. 50,000 people are expected to take part globally, with Travis and Helen Mirren supporting the London event. Travis will be performing an acoustic set while Helen Mirren will read a bedtime story.

I’ve drawn meself as a rad Fox and me mate as a wolf… A big silly ginger fox! I’ve given this iPad piece to the @heartresearchuk #anonartproject – all pieces will be auctioned on eBay from 4th -13th Oct to raise money to take on Heart Disease – https://t.co/EWGVXf5aqY pic.twitter.com/GIOcJgJgvw — Keith Lemon (@lemontwittor) September 6, 2019

Celebrities donate original artworks for Heart Research UK auction

The Cure’s Robert Smith, Alan Titchmarsh MBE, Zoë Wanamaker CBE, and Keith Lemon were among the celebrities who donated artwork for Heart Research UK’s ‘anonymous heART project’, which saw the charity auction over 400 unique anonymous artworks by a host of celebrities, artists and designers on eBay between 4-13 October, raising tens of thousands of pounds.

Brian McFadden to perform Christmas gigs for Crisis

Brian McFadden is playing two gigs in December in association with Musicians Against Homelessness, with 100% of proceeds from ticket sales going to Crisis. He will appear in Manchester on 20 December and London on the 22 December in his Christmas Jam. Guests will include singer songwriters Emily Capell and James Holt, plus DJ Katie Owen, and in London, Andy Bennett from Ocean Colour Scene.

Today is the last day to get your @sameyouorg shirt and celebrate raising over $260k with @jacksepticeye and Emilia Clarke! https://t.co/KL2b9gtZoJ pic.twitter.com/ROg2wKdog7 — Tiltify (@WeAreTiltify) September 30, 2019

Emilia Clarke teams up with Tiltify in support of SameYou

On 26 September Game of Thrones star Emilia Clarke teamed with the website Tiltify to answer fan questions to raise money for the charity she founded, SameYou, which supports those recovering from brain injuries, such as those who have suffered a stroke. The event raised over $260k.

Celebrity chefs take part in Meatball Month for the Muscle Help Foundation

Top celebrity chefs – including Tom Kerridge, Angela Hartnett, Tom Parker-Bowles, Ken Hom and Chef to the Royal Family, Mark Flanagan – are backing a month-long ‘Meatballs Month’ national campaign which aims to raise money to fund ‘Muscle Dreams’ – transformational experiences for young children with muscular dystrophy. Meatballs Month is the brainchild of the Muscle Help Foundation and aims to ignite the nation’s appetite for meatballs while encouraging people to fundraise by throwing a meatball meal or party during the month of November and getting people to donate. A kit is available from www.meatballmonth.com.

Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen visits Shooting Star Children’s Hospices shop

On Monday 7 October, interior designer Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen visited Shooting Star Children’s Hospices’ Battersea charity shop to celebrate a successful first year with an official celebrity opening. Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen is a Patron of the charity along with his wife, Jackie. He showed the flamboyant and dapper suits and shirts he had donated, many of which have been adapted and designed by Laurence personally. The Llewelyn-Bowens have been supporters of Shooting Star Children’s Hospices for over 20 years. Alongside the visit and donation to the Battersea shop, the couple regularly attend the charity’s high-profile events, donating auction prizes to raise funds for the charity. In January 2006, they won £500,000 on behalf of Shooting Star Children’s Hospices in a special Celebrity Valentine’s Day edition of Who Wants to Be A Millionaire.

When puppy Ant and puppy Dec met human Ant and human Dec. (Yep, chaos). Thanks @antanddec showing the pups what great partnerships are all about and supporting our appeal 💪 https://t.co/J6hRVA1LvH

[Accessible version: https://t.co/C97Gnpjg02] pic.twitter.com/41sLWV69cY — Guide Dogs (@guidedogs) October 17, 2019

Ant & Dec support Guide Dogs Appeal

To mark this year’s Guide Dogs Appeal, Pups to Partnerships, Ant and Dec have had two guide dog pups named after them. A yellow Labrador puppy has been named after Ant while a Golden Retriever has been named after Dec. Ant and Dec are supporting this year’s Guide Dogs Appeal, which follows the progress of a group of seven puppies. Throughout October, the charity has been sharing the journey of the puppies as they progress to become life-changing guide dogs. The Guide Dogs Pups to Partnerships Appeal took place from 1-31 October.

Main image: Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen, Shooting Star Children’s Hospices, Battersea, Photo Credit Brett Cove