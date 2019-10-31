Foundations collaborate in new place-based initiative LocalMotion

Six funders have joined together to develop ideas to boost communities in new place-based initiative LocalMotion.

Central to LocalMotion is working with local partners to find solutions to social, environmental and economic issues on their doorstep. LocalMotion will also see funders use their collective resources, experience and strengths to help shape philanthropic practice.

LocalMotion’s six funders are:

Lloyds Bank Foundation

City Bridge Trust

Esmée Fairbairn Foundation

Lankelly Chase

Paul Hamlyn Foundation

Tudor Trust

All six have committed funding for the next 18 months.

Kathleen Kelly (pictured) has been appointed the Director of Collaboration for LocalMotion. She will work with the six foundations to identify key issues facing charities and communities and help the foundations better understand existing local programmes.

Kelly previously led the development of the National Lottery Community Fund’s partnership funding approach, establishing strategic partnerships across the charitable, public, private and funder sectors. More recently she was Assistant Director of Communities and Social Policy at Greater London Authority implementing the Mayor’s strategies on Social Integration and Equalities, Diversity and Inclusion. She was also previously Assistant Director of Policy and Research at the National Housing Federation for nearly 10 years.

She said: