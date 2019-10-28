100,000 subsidised tickets offered by ZSL London Zoo

ZSL London Zoo is inviting community-based charities to apply for subsidised tickets for their members.

Through its Community Access Scheme, 100,000 subsidised tickets are available, with ZSL London Zoo aiming to make itself accessible to all. It is inviting charities, community interest companies and community groups who work with local families on low incomes, people with additional needs and/or disabilities, or older people to apply for to apply for an allocation of tickets for their members from now until 2023.

The scheme is open to those living in Camden and Westminster initially with a view to opening this to wider London boroughs in the future.

Along with the subsidised tickets, the zoo will be looking at other ways to improve accessibility.

The Community Access Scheme is being delivered in conjunction with the Snowdon Aviary restoration project supported by National Lottery players through £4.5m funding from The National Lottery Heritage Fund.

Kathryn England, Chief Operating Officer at ZSL London Zoo said:

“Everybody should have the chance to experience the unique learning opportunity Zoos have to offer, getting up-close with animals, and feeling that little bit closer to the natural world. There is no denying the health benefits that nature provides for us all – for both our mental and physical wellbeing – zoos have an important role to play in fostering that connection. “Through our local Community Access Scheme supported by The National Lottery Heritage Fund – we’ve realised there’s several underrepresented groups in society that currently feel unable to come to the zoo because of a number of barriers, but we want to change that. “While we recognise that we are a zoo made up of many historic buildings which place challenges on accessibility, we want to lead by example by reaching those communities and listening and learning from them. We’ll be inspiring, informing and empowering not only a new group of people to protect wildlife, but also encourage other tourist attractions to think about how they can make their experiences more accessible too.”

Main image: Visitors with the Humboldt Penguins at ZSL London Zoo (c) ZSL London Zoo