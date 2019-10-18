Stewardship announces acquisition of Kingdom Bank

Christian charity Stewardship and Kingdom Bank have announced that, subject to approval from financial regulators PRA and FCA, Stewardship, together with a group of Christian philanthropists, is to acquire Kingdom Bank from its current owner, Assemblies of God Property Trust (AOGPT).

It is hoped that this change of ownership will facilitate greater Church growth and Christian ministry through the services provided by Kingdom Bank, by giving christians, churches and charities access to a wider range of financial services and products across the two organisations.

BREAKING: Stewardship Joins with Kingdom Bank We are excited to announce that @KingdomBank will soon join the Stewardship Family! Read the full release on our blog: https://t.co/ir0BqOiYNq pic.twitter.com/5TvKUppX5H — Stewardship (@stewardshipnews) October 1, 2019

Stewardship was founded in 1906, and is dedicated to promoting Christian generosity. In addition to working with over 30,000 Christians, who through Stewardship give over £80 million each year, the charity also provides services to churches and charities to enhance their financial management and governance.

Under the deal, Kingdom Bank will be managed and operated by the Bank’s board and management, who will continue in place. In recent years it has built on AOGPT’s mission to help newly formed church congregations and is now working across denominations and financing over £40m of projects that support growing churches. It is an explicitly Christian bank seeking to offer ethical banking governed by the Christian faith.

Stewardship’s Chair of Trustees, Simon Blake said: