Love2Donate announces £5m raised for charities through In Memory service

Love2Donate, which works with Funeral Directors to create online tribute and donation pages to remember loved ones, has now raised over £5 million for charities across the UK.
Work on Love2Donate’s In Memory pages is carried out behind the scenes, replicating the Funeral Director’s website. As well as donations, Gift Aid is also collected, and details on how the charity can contact the next of kin forwarded so that they can acknowledge and give thanks for the donations received.
Love2Donate’s In Memory service currently has over 900 charity partners that allow it to collect Gift Aid on their behalf
Chris Hankin, Co-Director of Love2Donate said:
“We are so proud to have helped in forwarding this large sum of money to charities. A family ask for donations to be given, often in lieu of flowers. The donations forwarded to the charity bring comfort to families in the knowledge that the funds will go towards helping others in memory of their loved one.
“The tributes left on the page also bring comfort as friends, work colleagues, old school friends can leave the most wonderful comments remembering someone that had meant so much to them.”
“Once a Funeral Director advises that a tribute and donation page should be closed, we forward the donations as well as any Gift Aid claimed directly to the charity within seven working days. Gift Aid is forwarded to the charity in lieu of us receiving the sum from HMRC.”
