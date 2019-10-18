Love2Donate announces £5m raised for charities through In Memory service

Love2Donate, which works with Funeral Directors to create online tribute and donation pages to remember loved ones, has now raised over £5 million for charities across the UK.

Work on Love2Donate’s In Memory pages is carried out behind the scenes, replicating the Funeral Director’s website. As well as donations, Gift Aid is also collected, and details on how the charity can contact the next of kin forwarded so that they can acknowledge and give thanks for the donations received.

Love2Donate’s In Memory service currently has over 900 charity partners that allow it to collect Gift Aid on their behalf

Chris Hankin, Co-Director of Love2Donate said: