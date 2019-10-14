Places available on fast-tracking charity career course

Places are available for a 12-week part-time course aimed at accelerating people’s charity careers.

Charity Fast-Track Foundation, from social enterprise Utopy and sponsored by Child.org, is aimed at two groups of people: those looking to get into the charity sector, and those who have just started in the sector, and are possibly still in their first year.

It aims to make it easier for people from all walks of life to have careers in the charity sector, and is also subsidised by Child.org – reducing fees to £250 – to help charities invest in staff new to the sector. In addition, for every ten Fast-Trackers who sign up to the course, Utopy will offer a place to someone who otherwise would not get the chance to take part.

Through a set of modules, which include How Charities Operate, How Charities Communicate, and how Charities Deliver Impact, students learn how the third sector works and study the key principles of creating social impact. They also gain practical experience of ‘the business of charity’, which includes completing a practical fundraising challenge. This is subsidised by Child.org and sees participants lead a team of volunteers to raise funds to help children in Kenya and Sierra Leone.

The course starts on 1 November, but applications will remain open until 8 November. The course is online and mobile friendly so students can work at their own pace with learning modules comprising a mixture of videos, blogs, and discussion topics. There is also a bootcamp where everyone gets together in person for a full day event packed with speakers and workshops.

Emma Whelan, Co-founder of Utopy, said:

“There is a clear and growing sector need to access and support a more diverse group of talented, ambitious people: people who understand the complexities of running a charity and have a greater sense of where they can best have an impact rather than just a broad desire to ‘work for charity. We’re delighted to be able to offer a learning & development opportunity for those at the start of their charity career – laying the foundations for years of social impact.”

Originally the 10-month Charity Apprentice course, it has been streamlined and re-branded as Charity Fast-Track to be much shorter and more focused. Utopy will also be developing variations to suit different time commitments and to allow more people to boost their skills at various points throughout their careers.