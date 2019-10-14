MoJ scraps proposed probate fee changes

The Ministry of Justice has scrapped its plans to overhaul probate fees, which would have seen the £215 flat-rate probate fee abolished and replaced with fee bands, which could have seen the largest estates incur charges of up to £6,000.

Remember A Charity and the Institute of Fundraising have welcomed the announcement, made this weekend.

Dubbed a ‘stealth tax’, the Ministry of Justice expected to generate around £185 million from the increased fees by 2022-23. However, charity sector bodies had raised concerns with HMCTS and the Ministry of Justice that the planned fee increases could severely disrupt legacy giving.

Remember A Charity had warned that such a hefty price tag for wealthy individuals – many of whom leave sizable gifts to charity – could discourage legacy giving and estate planning altogether.

Speaking to The Daily Mail, Justice Secretary Robert Buckland confirmed the new fee structure had been abolished, saying:

“I have listened very carefully to the strong views aired on proposed new probate fees. “While fees are necessary to properly fund our world-leading courts system, they must be fair and proportionate. We will withdraw these proposals, and keep the current system while we take a closer look at these court fees as part of our annual wider review.”

Rob Cope, Director of Remember A Charity, said: