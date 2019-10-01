Funding model change reaps Nisa’s charity over £500k income boost

Nisa’s Making a Difference Locally charity has boosted its income by over £500,000 during the last financial year.

The charity’s income as of June 2019 – the end of MADL’s financial year – rose to £1.35m for the year, a £515,000 increase on the previous 12 months.

The uplift was in part due to the introduction of a new funding model for the charity, which took effect from 7 January 2019. The model means that all Co-op own brand products sold in Nisa retailers’ stores now carry a donation of 0.6 per cent to MADL, in the same way that Nisa’s Heritage own label products do.

With the vast majority of Nisa retailers stocking Co-op own brand, and those products now accounting for more than 9% of total sales through Nisa, the new funding model has helped to drive additional income for Making a Difference Locally and in turn allow Nisa retailers to accrue funds to donate quicker.

More than £32,000 was also raised via 920+ MADL collecting tins sited in Nisa stores nationwide during the reporting period.

Kate Carroll, Nisa’s Head of Charity, said: