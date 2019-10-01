3 October is Gift Aid Awareness Day

The second annual Gift Aid Awareness Day takes place on 3 October.
Organised by Charity Finance Group, Gift Aid Awareness Day’s aim is to help charities encourage more donors to Gift Aid their eligible donations.
This year resources and activities available include:
- Special Gift Aid edition of Finance Focus, CFG’s exclusive member magazine made available to the public (download pdf)
- 2 October How to apply for Gift Aid – A step by step guide to the HMRC system
- Gift Aid podcast with NCVO and Charity Tax Group
- 3 October live webinar with HMRC and Charity Tax Group – get your Gift Aid questions answered by the experts.
There is also a free toolkit available for for charities to share from their platforms and in their retail shops to encourage their donors to #tickthebox, including posters, infographics, and suggested tweets.
