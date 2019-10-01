Fundraising news, ideas and inspiration for professional charity fundraisers

3 October is Gift Aid Awareness Day

Posted by on 1 October 2019
0 Comments
The second annual Awareness Day takes place on 3 October.

Organised by Charity Finance Group, Gift Aid Awareness Day’s aim is to help charities encourage more donors to Gift Aid their eligible donations. 

This year resources and activities available include:

  • Special Gift Aid edition of Finance Focus, CFG’s exclusive member magazine made available to the public (download pdf)
  • 2 October How to apply for Gift Aid – A step by step guide to the HMRC system
  • Gift Aid podcast with NCVO and Charity Tax Group
  • 3 October live webinar with HMRC and Charity Tax Group – get your Gift Aid questions answered by the experts.

 

There is also a free toolkit available for for charities to share from their platforms and in their retail shops to encourage their donors to #tickthebox, including posters, infographics, and suggested tweets.

 

 

Tags:
Melanie May is a journalist and copywriter specialising in writing both for and about the charity and marketing services sectors since 2001. She can be reached via www.thepurplepim.com.

[Privacy policy]
" />