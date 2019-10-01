3 October is Gift Aid Awareness Day

The second annual Gift Aid Awareness Day takes place on 3 October.

Organised by Charity Finance Group, Gift Aid Awareness Day’s aim is to help charities encourage more donors to Gift Aid their eligible donations.

This year resources and activities available include:

Special Gift Aid edition of Finance Focus, CFG’s exclusive member magazine made available to the public (download pdf)

2 October How to apply for Gift Aid – A step by step guide to the HMRC system

How to apply for Gift Aid – A step by step guide to the HMRC system Gift Aid podcast with NCVO and Charity Tax Group

3 October live webinar

Our must-watch webinar with @HMRCgovuk on Gift Aid is back ON for #giftaidawarenessday! Its a) FREE ☺️, b) at lunchtime 🥪 and c) a chance for you to get answers those burning 🔥 Gift Aid questions. Book now: https://t.co/Dkxqg58qns #tickthebox #charityfinance #charitytax pic.twitter.com/dV8FrkMAUP — CharityFinanceGroup (@CFGtweets) September 30, 2019

There is also a free toolkit available for for charities to share from their platforms and in their retail shops to encourage their donors to #tickthebox, including posters, infographics, and suggested tweets.