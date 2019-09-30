Podcasts that fundraisers recommend on International Podcast Day

Today is International Podcast Day, so it is the perfect opportunity to find out which podcasts fundraisers find useful and would recommend.

We asked fundraisers for their suggestions, hoping for some of the established podcast names but also for some new resources, perhaps not even specifically targeted at fundraisers.

Here are the podcasts that were recommended.

1. Leadership Worth Sharing

ACEVO’s Leadership Worth Sharing podcast “champions the dedication, professionalism, quality and expertise of civil society leaders and the role and impact they and their organisations have in public life.” The podcast is in interview format, with ACEVO CEO Vicky Browning talking with guests who sharing their personal leadership experiences and talk about what leadership means to them.

2. Simon Scriver’s Amazingly Ultimate Fundraising Superstar Podcast

Simon Scriver publishes his Amazingly Ultimate Fundraising Superstar Podcast, in between running Change Fundraising, and presenting new interactive formats for learning about fundraising including Pizza for Losers, the Fundraising Escape Room, and Fundraising Everywhere. He has even opened the podcast up to guest presenters.

I know I’m biased but @ToastFundraiser amazingly ultimate fundraising superstar podcast is as wide as it is deep. Great mix of content and voices… pic.twitter.com/i7i3tm9dP7 — 𝚓𝚘𝚑𝚗𝚕𝚎𝚙𝚙 (@johnlepp) September 30, 2019

3. Do More Good Podcast





The #DoMoreGoodPod is “a light-hearted conversation on the social good sector and career related topics”. Up close and personal with Kenneth Foreman, Head of Charities at the London Marathon, and James Wright, Head of Fundraising at Sue Ryder and Chair of the Event Managers’ Forum.

Absolutely love Do More Good, particularly the episodes with @ClaireWarner & the corporate team episode — Andy King (@andykingraising) September 30, 2019

4. The Fundraising Talent Podcast

The Fundraising Talent Podcast is broadcast by Jason Lewis, author of The War for Fundraising Talent: And How Small Shops Can Win.

5. Fixing Fundraising

Fixing Fundraising is broadcast by “the charity sector’s agony uncles”, Andy King and Tom deFraine.



6. Good Leaders

Stephen George broadcasts Good Leaders, focusing on great leadership in the non-profit world.

7. What Donors Want

What Donors Want is a podcast by I.G. Advisors, offering a behind-the-scenes view into major gifts fundraising from the donor’s perspective. UK Fundraising has featured most of the first 10 episodes, from episode one onwards.

8. Reclaim Social

The Reclaim Social podcast is brought to you by Lightful. Following its campaign to reclaim social media for good, it “is an opportunity to hear from the people who joined the campaign on how we can make social media more inspiring. Everyone has a powerful story to share with all of us and it’s time to amplify their voices.”

9. Four Minutes in Fundraising

Launched on #InternationalPodcastDay, Four Minutes in Fundraising is a weekly four-minute podcast is hosted by social entrepreneur, consultant and trainer Carol Akiwumi, who is CEO of Money4Youth.

Four minutes in fundraising @fundraisingpod 💥 — Amicky Carol Akiwumi (@AmickyCarol) September 30, 2019

10. Giving Thought

Published by Charities Aid Foundation, Giving Thought explores trends in global philanthropy and civil society.

In each episode Rhodri Davies, Director of CAF’s Giving Thought Think Tank, and guests, take a contemporary issue in philanthropy and civil society and break it down into three manageable chunks, giving an overview of the extensive work they have done on the subject.

Don't forget to tune into our regular podcast series which explores trends in global philanthropy and civil society.#InternationalPodcastDay 🎙️ — Charities Aid Foundation (@Caf) September 30, 2019

11. Cracking Charity Chat

Cracking Charity Chat is presented by fundraising consultant Beth Crackles. In each episode she chats with senior colleagues across the sector. “From smaller regional organisations to large nationals there will be learning for everyone.”

The podcast was launched in September 2018 and Beth Crackles shared some of her lessons on podcasting it with UK Fundraising in March this year.

It's #InternationalPodcastDay so I'm sharing my interview by @BethCrackles who has a cracking charity chat podcast. Give her a follow! #MondayMotivation https://t.co/3OHVA4C1oJ — Anj Handa FRSA (@AnjHanda) September 30, 2019