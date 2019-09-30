Fundraising news, ideas and inspiration for professional charity fundraisers

Podcasts that fundraisers recommend on International Podcast Day

Posted by on 30 September 2019 in Blogs
0 Comments
Podcasts that fundraisers recommend on International Podcast Day

Today is International Day, so it is the perfect opportunity to find out which podcasts fundraisers find useful and would recommend.

We asked fundraisers for their suggestions, hoping for some of the established podcast names but also for some new resources, perhaps not even specifically targeted at fundraisers.

Here are the podcasts that were recommended.

 

1. Leadership Worth Sharing

Leadership Worth Sharing podcast logo

ACEVO’s Leadership Worth Sharing podcast “champions the dedication, professionalism, quality and expertise of civil society leaders and the role and impact they and their organisations have in public life.” The podcast is in interview format, with ACEVO CEO Vicky Browning talking with guests who sharing their personal leadership experiences and talk about what leadership means to them. 

 

2. Simon Scriver’s Amazingly Ultimate Fundraising Superstar Podcast

Simon Scriver speaking at AFP conference

Simon Scriver publishes his Amazingly Ultimate Fundraising Superstar Podcast, in between running Change Fundraising, and presenting new interactive formats for learning about fundraising including Pizza for Losers, the Fundraising Escape Room, and Fundraising Everywhere. He has even opened the podcast up to guest presenters.

 

3. Do More Good Podcast

Do More Good podcast presenters
 

The #DoMoreGoodPod is “a light-hearted conversation on the social good sector and career related topics”. Up close and personal with Kenneth Foreman, Head of Charities at the London Marathon, and James Wright, Head of Fundraising at Sue Ryder and Chair of the Event Managers’ Forum.

 

4. The Fundraising Talent Podcast

Fundraising Talent podcast logo

The Fundraising Talent Podcast is broadcast by Jason Lewis, author of The War for Fundraising Talent: And How Small Shops Can Win.

 

5. Fixing Fundraising

Fixing Fundraising - podcast logo

Fixing Fundraising is broadcast by “the charity sector’s agony uncles”, Andy King and Tom deFraine.
 

6. Good Leaders

Good Leaders podcast logo

Stephen George broadcasts Good Leaders, focusing on great leadership in the non-profit world.

 

7. What Donors Want

What Donors Want - podcast by IG Advisors

What Donors Want is a podcast by I.G. Advisors, offering a behind-the-scenes view into major gifts fundraising from the donor’s perspective. UK Fundraising has featured most of the first 10 episodes, from episode one onwards.

 

8. Reclaim Social

Reclaim Social - podcast's logo

The Reclaim Social podcast is brought to you by Lightful. Following its campaign to reclaim social media for good, it “is an opportunity to hear from the people who joined the campaign on how we can make social media more inspiring. Everyone has a powerful story to share with all of us and it’s time to amplify their voices.”

 

9. Four Minutes in Fundraising

Four minutes in fundraising podcast details, with photo of host Carol Akiwumi

Carol Akiwumi hosts Four Minutes in Fundraising

Launched on #InternationalPodcastDay, Four Minutes in Fundraising is a weekly four-minute podcast is hosted by social entrepreneur, consultant and trainer Carol Akiwumi, who is CEO of Money4Youth. 

 

 

10. Giving Thought

Published by Charities Aid Foundation, Giving Thought explores trends in global philanthropy and civil society.

In each episode Rhodri Davies, Director of CAF’s Giving Thought Think Tank, and guests, take a contemporary issue in philanthropy and civil society and break it down into three manageable chunks, giving an overview of the extensive work they have done on the subject. 

 

11. Cracking Charity Chat

Cracking Charity Chat - logo for podcast

Cracking Charity Chat is presented by fundraising consultant Beth Crackles. In each episode she chats with senior colleagues across the sector. “From smaller regional organisations to large nationals there will be learning for everyone.”

The podcast was launched in September 2018 and Beth Crackles shared some of her lessons on podcasting it with UK Fundraising in March this year.

 

 

  • Did we miss your favourite podcast for fundraisers? Add details and a link in the comments below.

 

Tags:
Howard Lake is a digital fundraising entrepreneur. Publisher of UK Fundraising, the world's first web resource for professional fundraisers, since 1994. Trainer and consultant in digital fundraising. Founder of Fundraising Camp.

Get free email updates

Keep up to date with fundraising news, ideas and inspiration with a weekly or daily email. [Privacy]

* We do not share your email or personal details.

Related Articles

Before you go…

Let us keep you up to date with fundraising news, ideas and inspiration with a weekly or daily email. [Privacy policy]
" />