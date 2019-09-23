Study puts Leeds, Edinburgh & Bristol among top cities for community

Leeds, Edinburgh and Bristol are some of the best cities in the UK for charity, wellbeing, care, and young people, according to a study by Safestore.

Safestore examined some of the UK’s largest cities, looking at over 10 metrics to find out more about how they perform for their local communities.

Top cities included Leeds, with the highest proportion of charity shops, Edinburgh with the most registered charities and events, and Bristol as the best city for young people, focusing on the number of parks, student satisfaction and Ofsted school ratings.

Leeds had 40 charity shops per 100,000 people, closely followed by Cardiff at 39 per 100,000 people, while Edinburgh had 20 upcoming charity events for every 10,000 people followed again by Cardiff, with 16.

Safestore also measured green space to show how many parks per km², with Cardiff and Bristol ranking first and second with 0.41 and 0.32 per km² respectively. Leeds came bottom here at just 0.06.

London came top for charity jobs at 16 for every 100,000 people, but was behind Bristol, Birmingham and Manchester on green space, and low on outstanding schools at just 0.9 per 100,000 people.

The research also focused on care in the community as well as key factors around life and happiness. It found that Edinburgh came top for volunteering opportunities at 13 per 10,000 people, followed by Leeds at 8.54. Birmingham was bottom, offering just 2.37.

Edinburgh, Newcastle and Cardiff scored highest for quality of life, while Leeds and Birmingham were the two cities with the highest rate of happiness, both ranking over 7.5/10.

Data was collected from a number of public sources for the study including centreforcities.org, homeless.org.uk, thomsonlocal.com and statista.com, and in many cases was divided against the population to show how each city performs proportionally.

Safestore infographic: