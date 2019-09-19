National Lottery marks 25th anniversary with new £7.5m fund

The National Lottery Community Fund has created a one-off £7.5 million fund to mark the 25th anniversary of The National Lottery.

The fund, #CelebrateNationalLottery25, will help communities “celebrate the extraordinary impact the National Lottery has had since its launch in November 1994”. Since then £40 billion has been raised for good causes, funding 565,000 projects across the UK.

Bringing people together

The #CelebrateNationalLottery25 funding is designed to support activity that will bring people and communities together across the UK.

Up to £2 million will be made available this year in small grants of up to £1,000. The remainder will be released to the sector through the Fund’s National Lottery Awards for All programme.

Applications open in November

Applications for the 25th anniversary fund will open in November, when full details will be announced.

Dawn Austwick, CEO of The National Lottery Community Fund, said: