Who’s moving? Charity sector recruitment round up

A Corporate Fundraising Officer for Mesothelioma UK, and new CEOs for Nordoff Robbins and the Duke of Edinburgh’s Awards are among recent charity sector appointments.

Zaiwalla & Co.’s Founder & Senior Partner appointed as Patron at Healing Little Hearts

City of London specialist litigation and arbitration firm, Zaiwalla & Co’s Founder and Senior Partner Sarosh Zaiwalla has joined Healing Little Hearts (HLH) as a Patron. With over 35 years’ experience, Zaiwalla has been involved in over 1,200 International Energy, Maritime and Construction Arbitrations in London and worldwide either as a solicitor, Counsel, party-appointed Arbitrator or Sole Arbitrator.

We are delighted to announce the appointment of our new CEO @SandraSchembri, who will be joining Nordoff Robbins in October ahead of @CEO_Jules retirement in November: https://t.co/AYOyusuZBn pic.twitter.com/A2kQKfYbjU — Nordoff Robbins UK (@NordoffRobbins1) September 5, 2019

Nordoff Robbins announces Sandra Schembri as new CEO

Sandra Schembri has been announced as the new Nordoff Robbins CEO. She will be taking over from outgoing CEO Julie Whelan who is retiring from the post later this year. Schembri will join Nordoff Robbins as incoming CEO on 7 October and, after a brief transition period, Whelan will formally stand down on 5 November. Schembri has spent the past 10 years as CEO of The House of St Barnabas, and has also worked at Bloomberg, The Royal Academy of Arts and Ronnie Scott’s Jazz Club in a variety of income generation roles. She is also a music graduate from Middlesex University.

Fundraising Regulator appoints Northern Ireland Manager

The Fundraising Regulator has recently strengthened its presence in Northern Ireland by contracting a dedicated Northern Ireland Manager, Joanne McDowell. McDowell will be responsible for building public trust and confidence in charitable organisations and raising the Fundraising Regulator’s profile in Northern Ireland. She will develop relationships with charities and sector bodies to maintain high standards of fundraising and will represent the Fundraising Regulator at conferences and meetings. McDowell will be the Fundraising Regulator’s second representative in Northern Ireland, alongside Walter Rader OBE, the Fundraising Regulator board member for Northern Ireland.

Macmillan’s Paul Cullen leaves to start talent consultancy

Paul Cullen, formerly Head of Celebrity at Macmillan Cancer Support, has left the charity to set up his own talent consultancy. Paul Cullen Partnerships will capitalise on all aspects of Cullen’s professional experience in casting, talent representation, and celebrity liaison to offer services in sourcing talent and offering training to smaller charities, in addition to broadening out into commercial talent brand endorsement, and personal publicity.

5 September 2019: The DofE UK is delighted to announce Ruth Marvel as its new CEO. https://t.co/xDS5sC8jkG — DofE – Germany (@Jugendprogramm) September 5, 2019

The Duke of Edinburgh’s Award announces Ruth Marvel as new CEO

Ruth Marvel has been announced as the new CEO of DofE, taking up the position in November. This follows her tenure at Girlguiding where she has been Deputy CEO since 2016 and Acting CEO during 2018. Before Girlguiding, Marvel was Director of Strategy and Innovation at the disability charity Scope, where she led on organisational strategy, innovation and co-designing services with disabled people and their families. She replaces Peter Westgarth, who retired as CEO of the DofE in June, following 14 years at the helm.

Few jobs offer as much variety as #fundraising I’ve just spent an incredible week in #GrandRapids with the Parkinson’s research community, patient advocates, charity workers, funders and others – I witnessed a truly global effort to find a cure for #Parkinsons. #CureParkinsons pic.twitter.com/SvJ5LeUnGH — Rick Lay (@rick_lay_uk) August 23, 2019

New Director of Fundraising & Marketing for Cure Parkinson’s Trust

Rick Lay has become Cure Parkinson’s Trust’s (CPT) Director of Fundraising and Marketing. Diagnosed with Parkinson’s in 2017, Lay was inspired to join CPT after the screening of the BBC Two programme ‘The Parkinson’s Drug Trial: a miracle cure?’- a two episode documentary following nine individuals through a pioneering drug trial. With a career that has spanned marketing and fundraising, including five years in senior leadership roles, Lay will focus on increasing donations and raising awareness of the charity’s single goal: to cure Parkinson’s.

Dr Triona Fitton joins Cass Business School as Visiting Lecturer

Dr Triona Fitton has joined Cass Business School’s Centre for Charity Effectiveness as a Visiting Lecturer on the Grantmaking, Philanthropy and Social Investment Masters Course. She delivers lectures on the origins of charity, and on global philanthropy, alongside the course leader Dr Peter Grant. Dr Tritton also works at the University of Kent as part of the university-wide Student Success project. Dr Fitton came to the University of Kent in 2014 to work on a research project detailing the history of philanthropic giving to the University. She also designed and implemented the Centre’s distance learning Masters course in Philanthropic Studies, convening three of the core modules.

We're delighted to welcome Guy to our operations team as our new Corporate Fundraising Officer, working with our corporate partners. https://t.co/aqB5f8yF4m pic.twitter.com/fR6VL0jMWc — Mesothelioma UK (@Mesouk) September 12, 2019

Mesothelioma UK appoints new Corporate Fundraising Officer

Mesothelioma UK has appointed Guy Tewley as its Corporate Fundraising Officer. Tewley will be based at the charity’s HQ in Leicestershire and will be responsible for managing existing relationships and developing new national corporate partnerships. He joins Mesothelioma UK after working in the charity sector for over six years, including at the Royal National Lifeboat Institute (RNLI) and more recently for social isolation charity, ALONE.