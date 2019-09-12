J.K. Rowling donates £15.3m to MS research centre

Author J.K. Rowling has donated £15.3m to the University of Edinburgh to help create new facilities and support vital research at the Anne Rowling Regenerative Neurology Clinic.

The Anne Rowling Regenerative Neurology Clinic was founded by Rowling with a £10m donation in 2010, when she reached the age at which her mother had died from complications related to multiple sclerosis. It was officially opened in January 2013, by HRH the Princess Royal.

This latest donation, which includes Gift Aid, will also be used to support research projects focusing on invisible disabilities experienced by people living with MS – such as cognitive impairment and pain.

J.K. Rowling said:

“When the Anne Rowling Clinic was first founded, none of us could have predicted the incredible progress that would be made in the field of Regenerative Neurology, with the Clinic leading the charge. “I am delighted to now support the Anne Rowling Regenerative Neurology Clinic into a new phase of discovery and achievement, as it realises its ambition to create a legacy of better outcomes for generations of people with MS and non-MS neurodegenerative diseases.”

Professor Siddharthan Chandran, Director, Anne Rowling Regenerative Neurology Clinic said: