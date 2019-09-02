JP McManus Benevolent Fund accepts applications for grants

The JP McManus Benevolent Fund, the main charitable vehicle of Irish race horse owner and currency exchange trader JP McManus, is open for applications until the beginning of October.

The Fund will support health, education, community and local infrastructure in the mid-west area of Ireland. The Fund is valued at €40 million and conducts work additional to Mr McManus’s other philanthropic activity.

As well as a summary of the project needing support, applicants are asked to submit:

• Needs

• Description of project

• Costings

• Funding sources and amounts

• On-going operational funding sources

• Approximate timing

The application form, which can be emailed or posted to the fund, is on the JP McManus Benevolent Fund’s website.

Don’t be put off by the holding message on the site’s front page about the office re-opening a month ago. The deadline for applications is acknowledged.

Funding education

Under the education heading, the fund has supported local schools and music training. Under the health category, it has supported mental health, disability and projects for the elderly.

According to the Fund’s accounts for the year ending December 2017, income was €5.2 million against expenditure of €2.3 million. In that year, the Fund considered applications from 230 charitable organisations seeking support and provided financial support to 176 of these charitable organisations during the year.

Mr McManus's personal net worth is put at €1 billion.








