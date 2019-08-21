KM Group seeks Kent charities to partner with in 2020

Charities in Kent once again have the opportunity to nominate themselves to be one of KM Group’s charities of the year.

The editors of each of the KM Group’s nine main newspaper editions and Kent Online, KMFM and KMT are seeking a new charity partner to champion for next year, with Breakthrough Breast Cancer and Kent Scouts among those to have been supported in the past.

As well as receiving publicity through KM Group newspapers, websites and kmfm radio stations, charity partners also benefit from KM Group’s fundraising Challenge Events, which last year raised over £200,000.

This year’s challenges comprise two abseils, the KM Big Bike Ride, Buster’s Charity Firewalk, a colour run, a dragon boat race, five quizzes, a sponsored walk, an assault-course challenge and two golf days.

The deadline for submitting nominations is 27 October, with charity of the year status running from January to December. Project seeking support must be within the circulation area of the KM Group newspaper they are applying to.

Chosen charities will also be awarded the KM Charity Mark, which they will be able to use in their marketing and communications resources and materials.

Interested charities can find more information and nominate themselves on the KM Charity Team site or can call on 0844 264 0291.

Main image: Canterbury, Kent.