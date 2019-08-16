Charities Trust adopts Appian platform to improve donation management

Charities Trust has announced that it is now using the Appian Platform to help it manage the £100 million in donations it handles each year.

Charities Trust supports more than 1,000 corporations and their employees worldwide by managing their giving, and will now use Appian’s cloud-based low-code business management platform to manage and distribute their donations. Low-code technology helps users develop applications faster and more easily, requiring minimal hand coding.

Its first Appian application, Charity Portal, has helped Charities Trust to streamline on-boarding and lifetime relationship management for the charities it works with by improving visibility and responsiveness, and also providing Charities Trust with more centralised, auditable, and sustainable processes. The application also unites users, data, and processes through simple interfaces on web and mobile devices to help speed up decision-making and action.

Lee Blackburn, CTO at Charities Trust, said:

“We have earned a trusted reputation at the heart of corporate giving, and we want to extend that as we transform into the digital future. Appian allows us the flexibility to remain unique in our business offerings, and the power to personalise our service for our clients and donors.”

Paul Maguire, Senior Vice President EMEA at Appian, said:

“Charities, like all other industries, operate in an increasingly competitive and complex market, and they must remain agile and adaptable to change. Appian empowers organisations from all sectors to deliver on their digital transformation goals.”

Charities Trust is working with Procensol, an Appian delivery partner to deliver its first projects.