Kent Community Foundation encourages local giving with match challenge

Kent Community Foundation (KCF) has launched The Lawson Trust Million Pound Endowment Match Challenge, to encourage giving in Kent.

The Lawson Trust Million Pound Endowment Match Challenge will deliver an additional £2 million to support charities within Kent and Medway, with every £1 donated matched with another £1 donation from The Lawson Trust.

The funds will be invested in perpetuity and the income gained every year will be used for charitable grant-making.

The Match Challenge is open to individuals, families, trusts and foundations and businesses wishing to start an endowment fund or build upon an existing endowment fund at Kent Community Foundation.

New fund-holders must be committed to setting up a named endowment fund, starting at £50,000 and current fund-holders will need to top-up by £25,000 in order to qualify for the match, with the maximum amount of match available is capped at £100,000.

Josephine McCartney, Chief Executive, Kent Community Foundation, said:

“Donating to a match fund appeals to philanthropists as over time, the amount distributed will outstrip the original gift, making a lasting legacy for the community. If you, your family or business decided to contribute to a match fund your endowment will be pooled with other funds held at Kent Community Foundation allowing for a broader spectrum of investments, protection of capital and increased returns. And the great news is that by investing donations, the benefit to the recipients is magnified beyond what the donor might have been able to give during his or her life.”

Kent Community Foundation was set up in 2001 and has so far distributed over £34 million in grants.