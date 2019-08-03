Catherine Cottrell to join Cats Protection as fundraising lead

Cats Protection has appointed Catherine Cottrell as its new Director of Income Generation.

Cottrell, currently Executive Director of Fundraising and Partnerships at Comic Relief, will take up the role on 23 September. She will lead the fundraising activities at the charity which operates through a national network of around 250 volunteer-run branches and 36 centres.

She will be part of the charity’s Executive Management Team and report to Chief Executive James Yeates.

The charity is expanding its education, advocacy, rehoming and neutering work in order to reduce the number of unwanted cats in the UK.

Before working at Comic Relief, Cottrell was Director of Fundraising at Unicef UK where she doubled voluntary income in five years, and Group Head of Fundraising at the RSPCA where she created a strategy that boosted the value of individual donations and high value partnerships.

On the announcement of her appointment she said: “It’s been great to see the excitement at the organisation and the great appetite for change. Cats are wonderful companions to so many people in the UK, and I believe Cats Protection can become a greater part of their lives, helping the charity see through its mission.”