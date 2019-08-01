Charitable activities more popular with young people than Love Island

Young people are more likely to get involved with charity than watch hit TV shows like Love Island or the Eurovision Song Contest, according to research from Charities Aid Foundation.
CAF looked at the commitment of Generation Z to good causes, finding that 43% of 16-24 year olds in the UK did something charitable recently, more than those who watched ITV2’s Love Island (30%), the Champions League Final between Liverpool and Spurs (25%), Eurovision (28%) or the grand finale of Game of Thrones (27%).
Previous CAF research has shown that those aged 16-24 are likelier than average to do something daring to raise money for charity. Over three-quarters (77%) of 16-24 year olds would bungee jump, shave their head or do something else daring to raise money for a good cause, well above the national average of 49%.
The figures follow CAF’s 2019 UK Giving report, which showed that 54% of young people aged 16-24 considered charities as trustworthy, above the national average of 48%.
Ben Russell from CAF said:
“This research shows how committed young people are to the causes they care about. While millions of us love the highs and lows of reality TV shows and hit dramas, our findings reveal that young people are significantly more likely to do something charitable such as donate to charity or volunteer their time than they are to watch reality TV.
“This commitment and enthusiasm for good causes is great news for charities and society as a whole. Here in the UK we have a strong culture of charitable giving, and it appears that culture is in safe hands for the future.”
