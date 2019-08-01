Charitable activities more popular with young people than Love Island

Young people are more likely to get involved with charity than watch hit TV shows like Love Island or the Eurovision Song Contest, according to research from Charities Aid Foundation.

CAF looked at the commitment of Generation Z to good causes, finding that 43% of 16-24 year olds in the UK did something charitable recently, more than those who watched ITV2’s Love Island (30%), the Champions League Final between Liverpool and Spurs (25%), Eurovision (28%) or the grand finale of Game of Thrones (27%).

Previous CAF research has shown that those aged 16-24 are likelier than average to do something daring to raise money for charity. Over three-quarters (77%) of 16-24 year olds would bungee jump, shave their head or do something else daring to raise money for a good cause, well above the national average of 49%.

The figures follow CAF’s 2019 UK Giving report, which showed that 54% of young people aged 16-24 considered charities as trustworthy, above the national average of 48%.

Ben Russell from CAF said: