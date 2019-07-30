Free tool from National Lottery Community Fund helps charities measure impact

The National Lottery Community Fund has launched a tool to help charities monitor and measure their impact.

Designed for small and medium-sized charities, community groups and voluntary organisations, the National Lottery Community Fund has released the new index tool of existing outcome frameworks and indicators as an open resource for the sector.

Compiled by Social Value UK, the tool puts the most popular and relevant outcome frameworks and standalone measures around social issues including employment, mental health and homelessness, all in one place – making it accessible and easy to use. Outcome frameworks are useful as they provide consistency in impact measurement, while standalone measures provide information on how much of an outcome has happened or is expected to happen.

The National Lottery Community Fund has also published a guide to accompany the tool, providing information on the methodology used to compile the list, the rationale for inclusion of outcome frameworks and standalone measures, and an explanation of the data fields.

Joe Ferns, Director of Knowledge and Learning at The National Lottery Community Fund, said: