Charity fraud losses reported to Action Fraud reach almost £8m a year

Reported charity fraud losses reached almost £8m in 2018/19, according to figures obtained by audit, tax and consulting firm RSM in a freedom of information request to Action Fraud.

Action Fraud‘s figures reveal that charities submitted 1,057 reports about fraud in 2018-19, with average losses per case totalling £7,428.

Employee fraud accounted for the highest level of fraud losses (£1.685m), followed by abuse of a position of trust (£1.627m) and mandate fraud (£1.232m).

The highest number of identified complaints were about mandate fraud (173), which occurs when an employee is tricked into changing a regular payment mandate such as a direct debit, standing order or bank transfer and redirecting it into a fraudster’s account, followed by employee fraud (95) and hacking (62).

Nick Sladden, RSM‘s head of charities said: