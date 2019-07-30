Baroness Barran appointed new Minister for Civil Society

The Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport has announced Baroness Diana Barran as the new Minister for Civil Society.

As Parliamentary Under Secretary for Civil Society and DCMS Lords Minister, Baroness Barran’s responsibilities include:

Civil Society

Youth and Social Action

Government Inclusive Economy Unit

Loneliness

All DCMS business in the House of Lords

Ceremonials

Barran comes to the post with a wealth of experience in the charity sector. She founded the charity SafeLives in 2004 to help survivors of domestic violence and their families, and remained at the charity for 13 years as CEO before leaving in 2017. Prior to this, she was Head of Grant Development at New Philanthropy Capital.

She has also been a trustee at charities including Henry Smith Charity, Comic Relief, and The Royal Foundation, and a member of the HMIC Expert Panels – Domestic Abuse & Child Abuse, and of the National Oversight Panel – Domestic Abuse.

Baroness Barran takes over from Mims Davies who has been appointed as parliamentary under-secretary of state at the Department for Work and Pensions.

Main image: UK Parliament official portrait of Baroness Diana Barran, released under an Attribution 3.0 Unported (CC BY 3.0) licence.