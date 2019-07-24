2019 eBay for Business Awards open for entries with Charity of the Year category

This year’s eBay for Business Awards are open for entries, with the chance to win £5,000 in cash, and a dedicated Charity of the Year category.

The first of this year’s eBay for Business Awards judges to be announced is Elaine Edwards of Families and Babies, who won the Charity of the Year category last year.

Elaine Edwards started Families and Babies started as a support group for new mums after struggling herself to find help, and has since developed it into a charity helping with various aspects of new family life.

To increase revenue for the charity and make it more self-sufficient, Families and Babies launched its eBay shop in 2010 selling new and used donated toys and clothing.

Edwards said:

“Putting in the time and research to see how other eBay sellers were making their money was one of the most useful tactics. At the time we were making £2,000-£4,000 per year, but this has grown to £18,000 this year alone, after nine years in business.” “The support we get from eBay has been instrumental to our success, particularly since winning the Charity of the Year Award at last year’s eBay for Business Awards. Our goal now is to increase our sales ten-fold. I truly believe the work we do on eBay could sustain the business completely in the future and allows us to keep running the services we provide.”

Since starting on eBay in 2010 sales have grown to £54,000, which has helped Families and Babies set up new support groups for 280,000 families across the UK, hire 38 paid staff and buy a warehouse for their stock.

More information on the eBay Awards for Business and how to apply is available on the site.