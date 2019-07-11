Comfort to open pop up swap shop

Comfort is opening a pop up clothing swap shop in partnership with Cosmopolitan, Elle and benefitting The Prince’s Trust.

The Comfort Swap Shop will be open from the 18-22 July at 52 Brewer Street in Soho, and anyone can go along and swap their pre-loved clothes with others.

Clothing will be washed with Comfort Intense and ironed ready to swap and the shop will also be stocked with items from Oxfam, with an edit curated by the ELLE and Cosmopolitan fashion teams. All proceeds will go to The Prince’s Trust.

There will also be free workshops on offer including on making the most of your charity shop finds with Sairey Stemp, Senior Fashion Editor at Cosmopolitan, and Molly Haylor, Accessories Editor at ELLE.

An embroiderer will also be in-store every day from 12pm until closing to personalise newly swapped or purchased garments.