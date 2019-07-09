Donations declared in tax returns rise to £3.18 billion

Individuals completing their tax returns for 2017-18 declared charity donations of £3.18 billion, according to HMRC.

12% of people declared a donation: 1,226,000 individuals. This is a slight increase on the amount declared in the previous tax year but a decrease in the number giving with 2016-17 seeing £3.03bn of donations declared by 1,245,000 individuals. Ten years ago, £1.68bn was given in the 2008-09 tax year.

Of those declaring a donation, employment was the main source of income for 519,000, pension for 316,000, and self-employment for 128,000.

The majority (374,000 individuals) were aged 65+, followed by 45-54 year olds and 55-64 year olds.

Commenting on the figures, which were released at the end of June, Ed Siegel, Chief Executive, Charity Bank, said: