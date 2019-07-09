Donations declared in tax returns rise to £3.18 billion

Individuals completing their tax returns for 2017-18 declared charity donations of £3.18 billion, according to HMRC.
12% of people declared a donation: 1,226,000 individuals. This is a slight increase on the amount declared in the previous tax year but a decrease in the number giving with 2016-17 seeing £3.03bn of donations declared by 1,245,000 individuals. Ten years ago, £1.68bn was given in the 2008-09 tax year.
Of those declaring a donation, employment was the main source of income for 519,000, pension for 316,000, and self-employment for 128,000.
The majority (374,000 individuals) were aged 65+, followed by 45-54 year olds and 55-64 year olds.
Commenting on the figures, which were released at the end of June, Ed Siegel, Chief Executive, Charity Bank, said:
“We work with social enterprises and charities across the country who are in desperate need of funding to take on new staff, buy new premises or to increase their services. As Britain’s social conscience continues to grow, these figures indicate a promising uplift in donations.“
