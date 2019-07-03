Institute of Fundraising to go ahead with chartered bid

The Institute of Fundraising is to go ahead with its formal application for chartered status following a successful member’s vote in favour of the move at this week’s Fundraising Convention.

If granted by the Privy Council later this year, the new status will help to raise the profile and status of fundraising, and provide public recognition of the fundraising profession.

The move will also pave the way for members to be formally eligible for individual chartered status in the years to come and on equal terms with other chartered bodies.

The announcement was made at the IoF’s annual general meeting at Fundraising Convention 2019.

Peter Lewis, Chief Executive of the Institute of Fundraising, said:

“I am absolutely delighted that our members have voted overwhelmingly in favour for chartered status. This is a landmark moment for the Institute, our members and the entire fundraising community. The vote shows that our members value the benefits that chartered status will bring, including much deserved recognition and credibility to everyone in the profession. We will now immediately make our petition to the Privy Council to become the Chartered Institute of Fundraising. “I am also incredibly proud that we have continued to deliver our ambitious priorities for our members and the wider fundraising community. We continue to grow both our reach into, and the support we offer to, the wider fundraising community, including our new RAISE programme for the arts & cultural sector, as well as driving forward our important work on equality, diversity and inclusion.”

Information on the IoF’s bid for chartered status can be found on its site.