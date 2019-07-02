Greenpeace UK, Action for Children & Charity Checkout among National Fundraising Awards winners

Greenpeace UK, Action for Children, Manchester Foundation Trust Charity, and Charity Checkout are among this year’s National Fundraising Awards winners.

The National Fundraising Awards ceremony took place last night (1 July) in London, on the first evening of the 2019 Fundraising Convention. They were presented by comedian Francesca Martinez, with Chair of the IoF, Amanda Bringans, the keynote speaker.

Celebrating excellent fundraising and best practice, this year awards included special recognition for Gary Richardson who was presented with ‘Convention Superstar’ for his commitment to the Fundraising Convention over the past 20 years, while Mark Astarita OBE won the Lifetime Contribution to Fundraising Award.



Amanda Bringans, chair of the IoF, said:

“It is a huge privilege to attend Awards at the start of my third year as Chair of the Institute of Fundraising. Tonight is about celebrating some of the best fundraising and fundraisers in the world. The work done by all of us in this room – fundraisers from around the UK – helps make the world a better place. Our work has never been so crucially needed.”

Howard Lake, Chair of the National Fundraising Awards added:

“The awards celebrate the best of the best in fundraising and we’ve had a superb field of entries for the 2019 applications, covering a range of vital causes and fundraising fields. A massive congratulations to everyone; our award winners, all the nominees – and to our 20 Years Convention Superstar Gary Richardson!”

Winners and runners-up in full:

Rising Star

Winners: Helen Maguire, Claygate Recreation Ground Trust

Regional Campaign of the Year

Winners: Chester Zoo, Me, You & the Zoo Auction

Charity-Business Partnership of the Year

Winners: Missing People and Deliveroo, Ride to Find

Young Fundraiser of the Year

Winners: Emma Powell (Winner), Anna Hadley (Highly Commended)

The #ChangeCollective Award

Winners: Action for Children

And the winner of the #IoFAwards Legacy Campaign of the Year is @royalmarsden with their Give Back to the Future campaign – congratulations! pic.twitter.com/6vd0HWVwUM — Institute of Fundraising (@IoFtweets) July 1, 2019

Legacy Campaign of the Year

Winners: The Royal Marsden Cancer Charity, Give Back to the Future

Fundraising Campaign of the Year

Winners: Greenpeace UK, Rang-tan Palm Oil Campaign

And the winner of the #IoFAwards Fundraising Charity of the Year, sponsored by @BlackbaudEurope is Manchester Foundation Trust Charity – congratulations pic.twitter.com/8wEqZlYXk1 — Institute of Fundraising (@IoFtweets) July 1, 2019

Fundraising Charity of the Year

Winners: Manchester Foundation Trust Charity

Fundraising Event of the Year

Winners: Tommy’s, London Landmarks Half Marathon 2018

Individual Giving Campaign of the Year

Winners: WaterAid, #Untapped

Innovation in Fundraising

Winners: War Child UK, Armistice 2018

Most Committed Company to the Sector

Winners: Charity Checkout

Volunteer Fundraiser of the Year

Winners: Lisa Stephenson, Maggie Keswick Jencks Cancer Caring Centres Trust

Best Supporter Experience

Winners: National Youth Orchestra of Great Britain, Because of You – Direct Mail Campaign

Best Use of Insight

Winners: Marie Curie, with REaD Group, Natural Data Insight & Caversham Analytics, The Big SHIFT: Making the Future of Fundraising at Marie Curie

Fundraiser of the Year

Winners: Suzie Rees, East African Playgrounds

Finally, a truly incredible award – the #IoFAwards Lifetime Contribution to Fundraising. This year the winner is @AstaritaMark – congratulations Mark! pic.twitter.com/oGmMw5bsJn — Institute of Fundraising (@IoFtweets) July 1, 2019

Lifetime Contribution to Fundraising

Winner: Mark Astarita OBE

20 Years Convention Superstar – Gary Richardson



WATCH: Mark Astarita accept his Lifetime Achievement for Fundraising Award