Greenpeace UK, Action for Children & Charity Checkout among National Fundraising Awards winners

Posted by on 2 July 2019 in News
Greenpeace UK, Action for Children, Manchester Foundation Trust Charity, and Charity Checkout are among this year’s National Fundraising winners.

The National Fundraising Awards ceremony took place last night (1 July) in London, on the first evening of the 2019 Fundraising Convention. They were presented by comedian Francesca Martinez, with Chair of the IoF, Amanda Bringans, the keynote speaker.

Celebrating excellent fundraising and best practice, this year awards included special recognition for Gary Richardson who was presented with ‘Convention Superstar’ for his commitment to the Fundraising Convention over the past 20 years, while Mark Astarita OBE won the Lifetime Contribution to Fundraising Award.


Amanda Bringans, chair of the IoF, said:

“It is a huge privilege to attend Awards at the start of my third year as Chair of the Institute of Fundraising. Tonight is about celebrating some of the best fundraising and fundraisers in the world. The work done by all of us in this room – fundraisers from around the UK – helps make the world a better place. Our work has never been so crucially needed.” 

Howard Lake, Chair of the National Fundraising Awards added:

“The awards celebrate the best of the best in fundraising and we’ve had a superb field of entries for the 2019 applications, covering a range of vital causes and fundraising fields. A massive congratulations to everyone; our award winners, all the nominees – and to our 20 Years Convention Superstar Gary Richardson!”

 

Winners and runners-up in full:

Rising Star
Winners: Helen Maguire, Claygate Recreation Ground Trust

Regional Campaign of the Year
Winners: Chester Zoo, Me, You & the Zoo Auction

Charity-Business Partnership of the Year
Winners: Missing People and Deliveroo, Ride to Find

Young Fundraiser of the Year
Winners: Emma Powell (Winner), Anna Hadley (Highly Commended)

 

 

The #ChangeCollective Award
Winners: Action for Children

 

 

Legacy Campaign of the Year 
Winners: The Royal Marsden Cancer Charity, Give Back to the Future

Fundraising Campaign of the Year
Winners: Greenpeace UK, Rang-tan Palm Oil Campaign

 

Fundraising Charity of the Year
Winners: Manchester Foundation Trust Charity

Fundraising Event of the Year
Winners: Tommy’s, London Landmarks Half Marathon 2018

Individual Giving Campaign of the Year
Winners: WaterAid, #Untapped

Innovation in Fundraising 
Winners: War Child UK, Armistice 2018

Most Committed Company to the Sector
Winners: Charity Checkout

Volunteer Fundraiser of the Year
Winners: Lisa Stephenson, Maggie Keswick Jencks Cancer Caring Centres Trust

Best Supporter Experience
Winners: National Youth Orchestra of Great Britain, Because of You – Direct Mail Campaign

Best Use of Insight 
Winners: Marie Curie, with REaD Group, Natural Data Insight & Caversham Analytics, The Big SHIFT: Making the Future of Fundraising at Marie Curie

Fundraiser of the Year
Winners: Suzie Rees, East African Playgrounds

 

 

Lifetime Contribution to Fundraising
Winner: Mark Astarita OBE

20 Years Convention Superstar – Gary Richardson


WATCH: Mark Astarita accept his Lifetime Achievement for Fundraising Award

 

