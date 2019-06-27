IoF shares new Code of Behaviour for Training & Events ahead of Convention

The Institute of Fundraising has updated its Code of Conduct and Disciplinary and Complaints Process, which includes a newly developed Code of Behaviour for Training and Events.

The new Code comes in advance of next week’s Fundraising Convention, and applies to both members and non-members.

The Member Code of Conduct has been updated to expand on the IoF’s existing requirements by outlining its expectations of members in relation to professional standards and behaviour, ethical standards and integrity and being a representative of the profession.

The Code of Behaviour applies to anyone who engages with the IoF, with behaviours that it will not tolerate including:

Offensive or discriminatory actions or comments related to a person’s gender, race, sexual orientation, disability, appearance or other aspects of identity or protected characteristic

Sexual harassment such as verbal innuendo and sexual comments, sexual jokes and stories, displaying pictures or sending emails containing sexual content, making sexual gestures, asking for sexual favours

Physical contact without consent or patterns of inappropriate social contact

Threats or incitements of violence against anybody

Stalking or deliberate intimidation, including continued one to one communication after a request to cease

Publication of confidential or sensitive communication

Unwelcome comments regarding another person’s lifestyle choices or practices

The IoF will take action against anyone who breaks the Code of Behaviour under its complaints procedures, regardless of their membership status with the Institute.

Reports of inappropriate behaviour can be made onsite at any event, by contacting an Institute staff member or volunteer, or by emailing complaints@institute-of-fundraising.org.uk.

The IoF has also reviewed its complaints process to make clear that it will investigate anonymous complaints or concerns, and that where patterns of behaviour emerge from complaints or concerns raised, it will consider whether a formal investigation should be undertaken.