National Lottery Heritage Fund seeks applications for £100m Heritage Horizon Awards

The National Lottery Heritage Fund is looking for applications from heritage organisations across the UK for its new Heritage Horizon Awards, worth £5million and over.

The Heritage Horizon Awards will invest £100million over the next three years in ‘ambitious, innovative and transformational projects that will revolutionise UK heritage’.

Applications from a full range of heritage are welcome and when making the awards, there will be a particular focus on The National Lottery Heritage Fund’s current strategic priorities: landscape and nature and heritage at risk.

The minimum amount of grant is £5million with no upper limit on how much can be applied for. A total of £50m is available in the first year of the Awards (2020-2021). An Expression of Interest form must be submitted by 11 October 2019.

National Lottery Heritage Fund CEO Ros Kerslake said:

“This year we’re celebrating the 25th year of The National Lottery. We are tremendously excited about the next 25 years and this £100m is a hugely important step on that journey.” “It is no secret that demand for National Lottery funding for good causes far exceeds available funding and we thought long and hard about whether we could continue to invest in such large-scale projects. “When we consulted it was clear to us that if we stopped, it is unlikely that anyone else would be able to step in, and major, transformative heritage projects simply would not happen.”

Image: Stonehenge is a previous recipient of funding.